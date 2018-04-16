Combating misogyny

Pakistani women suffer not only domestic violence inside but also are victimized outside at workplaces, educational institutions and even assemblies at the hands of anti-women section of the society. Recently, Samina Sindhu, a famous singer of Larkana, was shot dead at a wedding party during her performance. It is really very deplorable that the culprit opened fire on her when she refused to perform specific dance on his demand. It is reported that the deceased’s family is being pressurized by the local influentials to withdraw the case. This, undoubtedly, shows the anti-women mentality of the patriarchal society nurtured under the sway of feudalism.

The recurrence of such incidents against women in varied forms is the order of the day that has paralyzed the society and shattered Jinnah’s dream of a tolerant, Philogynous, progressive and peaceful Pakistan. He always espoused the women empowerment and echoed “No nation could rise to the height of glory, unless your women are side by side with you.” So, it is time that State takes meaningful steps to combat male chauvinistic approach prevailing throughout the country.

With regard to Sindhu’s case, an appeal is made to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other authorities concerned to take sou motu notice to ensure fair investigation. The culprits charged with the heinous crime of committing double homicide should be brought to book immediately (in case medical reports confirm her being pregnant). To provide fair and rapid justice to the victims, the trial must be carried in anti-terrorism court followed by the state protection to the family of the deceased.

ABID SIKANDAR KHOKHAR

Naudero, Sindh

