I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the problem of child labour in Pakistan. Child labour in the country is growing by the day, so much so that the number of child labourers cannot even be estimated accurately.
Working during childhood has a very bad impact on the physical mental health of the child. Children are not born to work. Children are born to build our future.
S A ALI
Karachi
Combating child labour
I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the problem of child labour in Pakistan. Child labour in the country is growing by the day, so much so that the number of child labourers cannot even be estimated accurately.