I would like to draw attention of the authorities concerned towards problem of child labour in Pakistan. Child labour in country is increasing by day, so much so that the number of child labourers cannot even be estimated accurately.
Working during childhood has a very bad impact on physical and mental health of child. Children are not born to work. Children are born to build our future.
S M ALI
Karachi
Combating child labour
