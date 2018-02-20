To combat dengue, surveillance kicks off in MCR area

Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority on Monday initiated a campaign to eliminate the dengue larvae at its larval stage. Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Amir Sh said that as the weather condition is changing .the surveillance to check dengue larvae has been kicked off in Municipal Corporation area to eliminate the mosquito larvae at its breeding stage.

He said special focus is being given to those areas from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Meanwhile Micro planning survey for Dengue control has been completed in the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) limits under which 125,000 houses have been registered, he informed.

The DHO said that dengue control drive is being carried out on scientific basis and teams are visiting houses to detect the occurrence of larvae breeding.

He said a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for controlling dengue spread.—APP