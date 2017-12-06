Columnist Naveed presents his book to Jamal Shah

Renowned columnist and author Naveed Aman Khan Tuesday presented his book ‘Role of American Media Post 9/11’ to Pakistan National Council of Arts Director General Syed Jamal Shah at his office.

During the meeting, Naveed Aman told the PNCA chief that he had deliberated on the American media’s influence on the US policies regarding international issues, particularly defence matters.

The book also reflected how the US media had portrayed the situation in Afghanistan creating a threat hype for the US security in the wake of 2001 World Trade Centre attack making it justified for American invasion of Afghanistan.

It may be added that the foreword of the book is written by former federal minister for information Javed Jabbar.

Cultural policies of the country and other issues, including China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), also came under discussion during the meeting.

Jamal Shah said the current government was collaborating with China for the accomplishment of CPEC. Both the nations had deep interest in making the region a cultural hub and wanted to promote cultural activities, he added.

He said a cultural caravan had recently completed its tour from Khunjrab to Gwadar to promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan and China.

Jamal Shah said that the PNCA in collaboration with the Chinese mission in Pakistan would organize an Art and Dancing Festival here on December 7-8 in which the Chinese ambassador would be chief guest.—APP

