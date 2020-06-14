Colours in crisis: Alhamra’s 16th Young Artist Exhibition during Covid-19

The history of painting is a never-ending chain that began with the very first pictures ever made on the walls of the caves.

There were times when invitations were sent for unveiling the masterpieces in the world, and journalists were invited to attend the event. However, with the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, the present-day system of the world seems to have come to a standstill. Neither is the world lively, nor the earth lings are laughing and smiling.

Alhamra through the virtual tour displayed artworks at Alhamra Art Gallery and tried to break the silence and overcome the fear and anxiety concerning the spread of Covid-19, via this art exhibition.

“Resilience the Exhibition” featured more than 500 artworks from 419 artists, including 299 females across the country. Participants have used different mediums including watercolors, oil on clothes and oil on canvas, miniature, installation, mix media, ceramic, and drawing. The exhibition is designed to create a dialogue for the youth’s conceptual understanding of the world, and it has also incorporated critical elements for highlighting their creative energies and minds to speak about their perspectives on individual and collective levels.”

Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra Arts Council has always promoted emerging artists and it feels great to see that some of them have represented Pakistan on international platforms and this is what we call our real success.

Rai stated that to encourage our youth regardless of the COVID-19 situation, Lahore Arts Council is fully prepared to launch an exclusive e-exhibition to promote and support the artists. I hope that we all experience the considerable success of the Young Artist exhibition.

Rai, in her concluding remarks, thanked and praised the artists for participating and submitting their works and said that it is a visual treat to see such brilliant painting from our young artists.

The stats without any ambiguity indicate that the exhibition was prominently watched on every single social media platform. The artist community and the audience were thrilled to watch the multiplicity of artworks that were on display. The 16th Young Artist Exhibition was a blend of great artworks which got a lot of appreciation by art critics and general audience.