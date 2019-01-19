Colourful progrmme enthralls audience of twin cities

The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) and Cultural Theater here on Saturday organized a colorful cultural program to provide neat and clean entertainment facility to the residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The artists presented skits and folk songs to enthrall the audience with their interesting performances. The program was held at RAC auditorium and was attended by a large number of people from twin cities. Gifts were also distributed among participants at the end of the program.—APP

