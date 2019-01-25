Colour Day

I guess all parents observe some colour days in their kid’s schools. On that day kids have to wear some specific colour dress to celebrate. However, we notice on that day class attendance remains low, cause some kids do not have specific colour dress and their parents unable to purchase new dresses for them; so easy way that kids don’t attend school on day.

However, this is not a complete story, once these absent kids go school next day and their fellows discuss last day party gossip with them, they must feel their self as low privileged. My request is; do celebrate these days; however in uniform, with this you will have complete attendance and every kid participation. May be for a reader this is a small thing, however it has a broader aspect physiologically.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

