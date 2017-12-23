Colorful ‘Christmas Mela’ at Lok Virsa

A colorful ‘Christmas Mela’ was held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday. The mela was organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Pur Fazal Kaleiseya Pakistan (Full of Grace Church) and St. Thomas Church here at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

The special features included erection of Christmas Tree, distribution of sweets by Santa Claus, an artisans at work exhibition, live folk musical and folk dance performances.

A prestigious ribbon cutting, cake cutting and opening ceremony was held in the beautiful surroundings of the Heritage Museum, which was graced by Dr Fouzia Saeed, Executive Director, Lok Virsa along with senior members of Lok Virsa Board of Governors namely Farooq Qaiser and Taqi Akhundzada.

The ceremony presented live national songs “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe” and “Millat Ka Pasban Muhammad Ali Jinnah” by students of IMCG, G-10/4, IMCG F-7/2 & IMCG G-6/1-3. Two Christmas songs each were presented by the church choir of St. Thomas and Pur Fazal Kaleiseya Pakistan churches.—APP

