Color confidence powers downloads of AkzoNobel’s Visualizer app past 20m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Giving people the simple pleasure of making confident color choices has propelled downloads of AkzoNobel’s Visualizer decorating app past the 20 million mark.

The award-winning digital color tool was first launched in 2014 and is now available in more than 60 markets. It allows consumers to visualize walls in different shades in real time, before applying a single drop of paint.

To celebrate the latest milestone, special events have been organized in two of Europe’s most vibrant cities – London and Amsterdam. Members of the public are being given the opportunity to virtually paint museums at London’s Trafalgar Square and Amsterdam’s Museumplein by using the Visualizer. “We’re delighted that the Visualizer is proving so popular and has established itself as a leading digital tool for color,” said Corinne Avelines, AkzoNobel’s Director of Digital and e-Commerce. “Finding the right color can be a stressful experience, which is why 21% of those who start the paint journey drop out before purchase.