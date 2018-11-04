Colonialism and globalization, two sides of the same coin

Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Memorial Symposium

Zubair Qureshi

Vice Chancellor, Riphah International University (RIU) Prof Dr Anis Ahmad has held colonialism and globalization two sides of the same picture as both were at the same time and with similar purposes.

Dr Anis said this while chairing the Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Memorial Symposium titled ‘Interplay of Pluralism and Exclusionism: Dynamics of Relations Between Islam and the West’ organized at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS). A large number of scholars, young researchers and general public attended the session. Dr Anis was of the view that the capitalist economy and imperialism complemented each other’s goals of keeping hold of the economic and political powers.

The perception of freedom of expressions varies from culture to culture. We must avoid sweeping generalizations in forming our perception of each other, he said adding “we should open our minds, control our emotions and try to take a rational path that leads to the welfare of the whole humanity, characterized by quest for knowledge, mutual respect and effective communication.”

Other speakers who spoke on the occasion included Director Center of Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) and Professor at Istanbul Zaim University, Prof Dr Sami Al-Arian, faculty member at School of Journalism, University of Texas, Prof Dr Robert Jensen, Professor at University of Heidelberg, Germany, Prof Dr Ulrich Duchrow, correspondent for Hong Kong/Thailand-based Asia Times Pepe Escobar and analyst for Toronto/Washington-based The Real News, and DG-IPS Khalid Rahman.

While presenting the overview of the current disorder and devastation caused by imperial and colonial powers in the past three centuries, Dr Sami said that the imperial powers have looted the natural resources of Asia, Africa and Middle East, destroyed their historical and cultural roots, killed hundreds of people, enslaved them, and occupied their lands. The practice, according to Dr Sami, was still continued, sometimes in the name of democracy, and other times by the notion of freeing people from oppressing regimes.

Referring to the Arab Spring in Middle East, Sami said that when the people bring leadership of their choice – such as Morsi or Hamas – into power, this too doesn’t go well with the imperial powers and they start intervening either by carrying out an attack using different pretexts or by igniting sectarian, religious or regional divides among the masses to trigger anarchy.The renowned Palestinian professor was of the view that Muslims were once the world leaders in the disciplines of science, culture and philosophy, and they can still regain their lost identity if not hindered by the unsolicited interventions from the West.

Dr Ulrich spoke about the prevalent capitalist system, which according to him, was shaped by the linking of money with military as the wars were being used as a tool to raise money. He said that the present day hegemonic designs of United States and its allies were furthered by the use of money and military might under pretext of strengthening the democratic values, stabilizing the global economy and human rights, while the results on ground were evidently opposite.

