College students’ woes

Balochistan Residential College Turbat is considered one of the greatest colleges in the province. However, the students of BRC have been facing a lot of problems because they lack facilities of internet and library. Internet is very much essential for the modern era but they are not facilitated with it. They are not only banned from using mobiles, laptops, computers etc but also the library of the college is not available 12/7 hours so that the students should study general books.

Without the facilities of internet and library it seems tough to gain knowledge. Therefore, the students of BRC always suffer from huge problems in exams. They are required with the facilities which are needed for getting good education. Thus, the Balochistan education minister is requested to solve the problems of the college for the betterment of the students.

AMBER ASHRAF

Turbat

