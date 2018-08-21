College says police-lawmaker nexus behind raid on SSM students

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the SSM College of Engineering and Technology has said that police in connivance with a pro-BJP lawmaker raided the college campus, yesterday, triggering clashes.

The college authorities in a statement in Srinagar said, the Student Induction Programme was on when, all of a sudden, police personnel from Mirgund arrived on the campus and started pelting stones followed by heavy tear-gas shelling at the students, who were busy in their daily academic affairs.

“The students were harassed and came out from their respective departments, resulting in a lot of chaos and confusion on account of unwarranted teargas shelling,” the college statement read. “The college stands by the viral video showing unprovoked police firing and stone pelting.” The college authorities stated that police entered the college campus without any permission from college authorities only to disturb peaceful academic environment where about 4000 students are getting professional education.

“Police must answer as to on whose instructions they used excessive force on our students which left many students injured including female students who fainted,” the college authorities said.

Meanwhile, the college said that the police action caused huge damages to college property worth millions of rupees. The college authorities added that on the directions of the lawmaker, the SSP Baramulla had been recruiting Special Police Officers (SPO) from time to time in Mirgund Chowki for harassing college authorities.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp