College principal shot dead by student

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In a gruesome incident a principal of a private college was shot dead by none else but his student in Charsadda district on Monday.

A second year student of Islamia College in Shabqadar Tehsil of Charsadda, on Fahim, as the District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Zahoor Afridi confirmed, opened fire from his pistol at his principal in the college premises over a trivial matter. The Principal Sareer Khan, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to police, the principal had expressed his anger to Fahim over his absence from the college for consecutive three days without application or informing the college authorities. “The scolding from the head of the institution infuriated the student who lost his temper and gunned down the principal using the weapon in his possession”, officials said

The personnal of the Para-Military force Frontier Corps (FC) arrested the assassin Fahim and handed him over to the police that is investigating the issue as tension prevailed in the area.