Colleen Crenwelge joins US Consulate

The United States (US) consulate in Lahore a new Consul General (CG) Colleen Grenwelge, who has succeeded Ms Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau.

Colleen Crenwelge, a seasoned diplomat, assumed the charge on Friday after handing over charge as the Deputy Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Ms Crenwelge also served as the Political Chief at different US embassies in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and Baku, Azerbaijan, as well as tours at the US Mission to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the US Embassies in La Paz, Bolivia, and Lagos, Nigeria. She has also served as the Watch Officer at the State Department’s Operations Center in Washington.

Ms Crenwelge holds Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from Texas A&M University. She boasts multi- language skills with command over Spanish and Russian languages.She joined the US foreign service in 2003.—APP

