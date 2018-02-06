Collective responsibility to protect children’s rights: CM

LAHORE :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that Child Protection Day will becelebrated to raise awareness about the rights of children in the society.In his message issued here in connection with the Child Protection Day, he said, “Children are the most precious asset of every nation”.Protection rights of the children was collective responsibility of every society, he said.The Punjab government has taken effective measures to protect the rights of children and the government was continuously striving for the rights of children along with their welfare and provision of adequate educational and training facilities, he added.Shehbaz Sharif said that provision of education to the children was the best method of creating confidence in the builders of the nation and therefore, all the resources have been promptly utilized for giving them best educational facilities.He said that Child Protection and Welfare Bureau was working in an organized and effective manner to ensure that rights of the children are protected at the grassroots.The government has arranged best facilities in this bureau. Along with it, comprehensive measures have been adopted to eliminate the menace of child labour, thousands of children of brick-kiln workers had been provided free educational facilities and pen and books had been given in their hands to secure them.

Orignally published by APP