Collective efforts vital for country’s progress: Saad

Staff Reporter

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the country could not afford any sort of adventure and collective efforts should be made for its progress and prosperity.

He said this after inaugurating the Govt Boys School Gohawa here on Sunday.

The minister said those who criticise construction of roads, Orange Line Train, Metro bus and many other projects, must understand that no country could make progress without modern infrastructure.

He said it was necessary to work for public instead of raising hollow slogans, adding now people could not be fooled.

What the PPP did for bringing betterment in Karachi, Saad Rafique questioned.

He said those busy in telling lies to masses should know it well that people were also aware of their character.

The minister said, “PML-N voters are with it and people know about the developments and improvements made during four-and-a-half years.”

Saad Rafique said our paths could be different but our destination was same and that was ensuring progress and prosperity of the country.

He said, “If the approach is right then no one would use foul language.”