Collective efforts stressed to frustrate terrorists’ designs

Conference on promotion of religious tolerance

Collective efforts are needed to frustrate the designs of terrorists, who wanted to tear apart the fabric of entire society, Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel Karim Allam said Thursday.

Addressing an International Conference titled “Promotion of Religious Tolerance in Light of the Teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he urged Ulema, intellectuals, educationists and civil society to play their role for elimination of destructive concepts of terrorism and extremism.

He stressed the need to check the promotion of terrorism on social media, saying we should disseminate the message of Islam through our character, education. He asked the world to make decisive action against terrorists.

Every Muslim should play his role in portraying a true picture of Islam as fake Islamic organizations, created by enemies to give bad name to Islam, have been involved in the mass massacre of people in the name of religion. We should have to take measures to completely eliminate terrorism and extremism, he said. Egypt has sacrificed its brave sons in the war against terrorism, which will be remembered for long time and would be written in the golden words.

He said National decree of Pakistan namely, ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ would be translated into Arabic language and distributed among various segments of society in Egypt for their benefit. He said Islam teaches promoting peace, tolerance and harmony among each other. The killings of innocent people is not allowed in any religion. Islam encourages cooperation in good deeds.

On the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the Seerat of last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) teaches tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The inking of Hudaibiya treaty by Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a great example of Prophet’s tolerance and compassion. In an Islamic country minorities enjoy equal rights and religious freedom. No non-Muslim could be compelled to change his religion.

Highlighting Religious Ministry’s efforts of promoting religious harmony, he said National Ulema and Mashaikh Council, National Commission for Minorities have been constituted to promote religious harmony besides National Seerat Conferences are being held annually for spreading the peace message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said Pakistan’s National Decree Paigham-e-Pakistan has been endorsed by Egypt and Imam Kaaba. The need is to spread the message of peace among all for ensuring peace in the world. He said head of Al-Azhar University (Egypt) will be invited to Pakistan. Allama Arif Wahidi said suicide bomb blasts are haram and only state is authorized to announce Jihad. Kashmiris were struggling to win right to self determination and we shall raise voice against Indian atrocities.—APP