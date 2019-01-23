Collective efforts stressed to end drugs use by students

Capital City Police Officer, Lahore, BA Nasir said on Wednesday that it was collective responsibility of every individual along with police, parents and administration of educational institutions to save youth from the menace of drugs.

Addressing a seminar on the “Increasing Trend of Use of Drugs in Educational Institutions and its Prevention” here, he said, “We should take measures for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, sympathizing with them instead of leaving them in isolation.”

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir said the use of drugs by students in the educational institutes was an alarming situation for all of us and its adverse implications were felt not only by the victims but also their family members as well as whole society.

He further said that psychological problems, isolation, poverty and peer pressure were the main causes of students becoming victim of drugs addiction. He said that closeness to Allah and religion is the only solution and the source of prevention from negative social trends including drugs addiction.

He said that Lahore Police had been taking concrete steps including continuous crackdown against drug peddlers in the city and persons involved in selling drugs in and around educational institutions. He informed the participants that City Police held more than 68 consultation meetings with the Heads and administration of different educational institutes to formulate a joint strategy for the eradication of drugs from educational institutes.

As many as 57 search operations were conducted at different educational institutions along with hostels and related places during last three months against drug peddlers whereas 39 surveillance teams were constituted to initiate affective monitoring regarding the activities of drug peddlers in and around different educational institutes.

Director Students Affairs Doctor Shahid Khokhar, Dr Sajjad Hafeez from AIDS Prevention Programme, voice chancellor Lahore College for Women University, film artist Rashid Mehmood and other speakers also addressed the participants of the seminars and informed them regarding the reasons behind use of drugs in educational institutions and its preventive measures.

Honorary shields were also distributed amongst the speakers at the end of the seminar.—APP

