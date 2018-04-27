Collective efforts stressed for human rights

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Shazia Sohail Mir has stressed the need for collective efforts by the government, institutions and private organisations with coordination for protecting human rights in the country.

She was addressing the concluding session of a two-day consultative meeting, organised by the Ministry of Human Rights at a local hotel here on Thursday. She said that it was the first forum in which representatives of all departments of the province participated.

She said Pakistani nation was a great nation and it needed just collective and organised efforts to overcome issues.

“It is a collective responsibility of everyone to work for human rights in the country,” she added. She said that the sitting was aimed at finding out ways to deliver benefits of achievements at gross-roots revel.

Earlier, it was informed in the meeting that Pakistan had regained membership of the United Nation Council for Human Rights and the session had been organised as a follow-up to disseminate recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha told the participants in the meeting that it was a world record that Pakistan had extended compliance on maximum recommendations.

Representatives of several Punjab government departments including Home Department, Law Department, Child Protection Department, Human Rights Department, Planning and Development Department, Irrigation Department, Special Education Department, Social Welfare Department and others participated in the meeting.

The participants told the meeting about different human rights programme introduced by the government under implementation process of the UPR recommendations.

The session was conducted by International Cooperation Wing of the Human Rights Ministry Director General M Hassan Mangi.