Collective efforts required to protect expats rights

Staff Reporter

There is a need for collective efforts to safeguard rights of overseas Pakistanis for which the role of district administration and police is of high importance.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari said this while presiding over a meeting to review the resolution process of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis in Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib Districts, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The DG OPC said that with a vibrant input of field officers at district level, complaints of overseas Pakistanis could be addressed as soon as possible.

He said that field officers should ensure at least two meetings of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) in a month and proceedings regarding redressal of complaints be uploaded on OPC Web Portal regularly.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Usman Khalid on this occasion said that one separate meeting of Lahore Division was being conducted on monthly basis to review the pace of resolution of the issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis.

Different complaints of Overseas Pakistanis also came under discussion during the meeting and instructions have been issued to resolve these complaints.