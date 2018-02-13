Collective efforts required to fight climate change, deforestation

Green Pakistan stamp launched

Zubair Qureshi

A small ceremony was arranged at Ministry of Climate Change to launch Green Pakistan Program stamp here on Monday. Addressing on the occasion as chief guest, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan said diversity of landscapes and climates in Pakistan allowed a wide variety of trees and animals to flourish. However, this treasure is suffering due to increase in population and climate change. Share of public investment through federal and provincial governments is quite low, said he adding resultantly, efforts made towards mitigation, did not commensurate with the rate of deterioration occurring in natural resources of the country.

Mushahidullah Khan was of the view that Prime Minister had also expressed serious concerns over high rate of deforestation and rapid decrease in wildlife population of the country. Accordingly “Green Pakistan Programme for reviving forestry and wildlife resources in the country started and is making impact on public as well as the private sector. Programme on Revival of Forest Resources will cost estimated amount of Rs3.652 billion, whereas that on wildlife it will be around Rs1.065billion. Since a large scale national program has been launched on making the country green hence it required commemoration at national level. He further highlighted that inauguration of commemorative stamp mark the completion of one year of the Green Pakistan Program. The 300,000stamps printed on the occasion will be distributed within and outside the country by postal service of Pakistan. It will give a softer image of Pakistan to the international community. He also highlighted that Climate change is a very grave issue that requires awareness among masses. “Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar” a door to door plantation campaign keeping in view the awareness need was also launched. The minister said he was standing with all departments of ministry in a good cause.

Inspector General Forest Syed MehmoodNasir said that Green Pakistan Programme was playing an active role in increasing forest cover of Pakistan. It is a great initiative to combat climate change. The postal representative said that these are commemorative stamps will be sent to embassies and International postal union. The ceremony was attended by Parliamentary Secretary to Climate Change Romeena Khursheed Alam, officials of postal department, forestry, Green Pakistan Programme and others.