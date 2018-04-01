Collective efforts needed to take country forward: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that now it’s time to work as the people have seen too many dramas and circuses. Pakistan will progress when we will work jointly and the country will earn fame. The people can distinguish between lies and truth.

Talking to overseas Pakistanis in London, CM Shahbaz Sharif said we do politics not for coming into the power, but for the public welfare and service. The people cannot be deceived through false claims of change and revolution. He said those who have been proved failed in the Khyber Pakhtunhwa, how can they make claims of bringing about change in the whole country? He said change comes through development and the people know that only the PML-N has the agenda of public welfare and development.

He said the people can witness progress and development in Punjab and the real competition is between truth and falsehood. He said those who have made record of telling lies have been failed to win hearts of the people. He said development projects of the PML-N government can be seen in all small and big cities, and journey of development is continuing in Punjab despite sit-ins, protests and rallies. He said the PML-N will win more seats in the 2018 general elections due to its performance. He said he will remain committed to his resolve to serve the people till his last breath.