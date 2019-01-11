Collective efforts needed to get rid of drug menace, says IGP

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that collective efforts are needed to get rid of menace of drug and reforms in society for better as well as secure future. He said this while addressing a ceremony at a private educational institution which was also attended among others by AIG (Operations), SP (City), SP (Headquarters), SP (Industrial Area) and other police officials.

The IGP said that narcotics was a threat to the society and the parents and elders of families should keep continuous check on activities of their children. He said that use of drug by students or young people destroys their lives and keep them away from their destination of bright future.

Zulfiiqar urged the students to focus on their studies, keep vigilant eye on their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

He said that 42 cops of Islamabad police embraced martyrdom to secure the future of the next generation and it was now our collective responsibility to continue their mission for reforms in society through collective efforts.

“We are proud of martyrs of Islamabad police who have written golden chapter with their blood and secure lives of others,” he added. The IGP said that campaign has been started to make Islamabad “drug-free” city and strict action was being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs.

He said that use of drug leads towards destruction and collective efforts were needed to make society free from this menace. The IGP said that Islamabad police had names of 110 students using narcotics of which 91 are male students and 19 female students. No student or someone else would be spared if found involved in use of drugs, he maintained.

For a bright and secure life, he advised the students to keep doing hard work and get education with complete devotion besides cooperation with police to make this society as exemplary for others. The IGP said that young people are our real assets and their hard work can ensure bright future for the country. Education is key to success and every challenge can be countered with hard work and sincere approach in life, he added.—APP

