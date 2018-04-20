Collective efforts needed for development: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif has said that collective efforts are needed for development and to take the country forward.

He was talking to Sherazi brothers of PML-N Sindh who called on him here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sherazi brothers reposed their complete confidence in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif and paid tributes to him for initiating unique steps for public welfare and development in the province and said that Shahbaz Sharif has totally changed Lahore and the whole of the province with his continuous hard work.

They told CM, “People of Sindh appreciate your wonderful vision of public service and hard work as you have selflessly served the people in your province. Shahbaz Speed is not Punjab Speed but, in fact, is Pakistan Speed and a new history has been written by completing development projects well before time.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that individual approach is unsuitable for national development and we should adopt a collective approach to move the country forward. Pakistan will move forward when we will work hard, he added.

Progress in a province does not show development in the whole of the country and Pakistan will move forward rapidly when other provinces will also move along in the journey of development, he maintained.

Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N will also achieve success in next elections in the province of Sindh and the journey of development will be extended to the whole of Sindh, including the Karachi city, if the people accorded an opportunity to serve them.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Minister of State for National Food Security Syed Ayaz Ali Sherazi, former MNA Syed Shafqat Hussain Sherazi, Syed Riaz Shah Sherazi and President PML-N Thatta Haji Muhammad Hanif.