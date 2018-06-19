Collective efforts must for character building of destitute children: Askari

Condemns firing on security forces in Quetta

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on the Eid day.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he cut a cake and gave gifts to the children. He visited the hostel of the bureau and reviewed facilities being provided to the children.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said he was extremely pleased to visit the place and this was the mega project of welfare of the destitute and deprived children and such institution should make special focus on education and training of the children.

He said: “Character building of destitute children is the national responsibility and we should all play our role in this regard”.

Later, talking to the media, Caretaker CM Punjab Dr Hasan Askari said he was happy to celebrate Eid with destitute children.

He said the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau was doing a wonderful job, training and education of destitute children was the process of the national building.

Such children could be made important members of society through education and training, he added.

The Caretaker CM said parents were responsible for education and training of the children but training and education of destitute children was the responsibility of the state and the Punjab government had provided cooperation for this purpose in the past and it would continue doing it in the future.

“The constitution and law had determined the boundaries of the interim government and we would work in this framework” he ad-

ded.

“Our basic responsibility is to provide facilities for fair and free elections according to the directions of the Election Commission”, he said.

The interim government needed cooperation of the media for holding free and fair elections, he added. Meanwhile, Interim Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari strongly condemned the firing on security forces on the Saryab Road area of Quetta.

The interim chief minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security officials. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said, “we salute to the sacrifices of the security forces”.

He said the enemy was conspiring to destabilise the country but the whole nation was united and will not allow nefarious designs of the enemy to succeed. The great sacrifices of the martyrs would bear fruit, he added.

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and IGP Kaleem Imam called on Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari and exchanged Eid greetings.

Speaking on the occasion, Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said real Eid was sharing greetings and Eid celebrations with the needy people.

He said:” Eid is a religious event and we should celebrate it jointly”. The interim government had made excellent arrangements to provide the best facilities to people on Eid, he added. The chief minister said special attention had been given to provide foolproof security at parks and other places.