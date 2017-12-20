Collective efforts must for eliminating terrorism

Quetta

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai has said that terrorist activities would be eradicated from the country through collective efforts of the government and security forces with the cooperation of public. He expressed these views in a ceremony of Passing out Parade of 584 Baloch Recruits’ 8th Batch here on Tuesday. Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, MPAs and senior civil officers were present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai said that Pakistan Army and security forces were playing vital role to eliminate terrorist activities while country was facing internal and external challenge in present situation. “Terrorists wanted to destabilize peace in the country but their nefarious design were foiled by security forces at each platform with collaboration of citizens, he added.

He said that new recruits joined Pakistan Army, would utilize their all capabilities for betterment of the state. It was positive steps that about 13743 Baloch Recruits including 600 officers were performing their duties in Pakistan Army from 2010, he added. Governor also distributed prize among best performer of the training.—APP