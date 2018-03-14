Collective approach must for tackling child abuse: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday called for collective efforts to tackle the problem of child abuse in the society.

Speaking as chief guest at a workshop on “Child Protection Case Management and Referral System in Pakistan” organized by UNICEF, she said that it was imperative to adopt a collective approach by the media, civil society and concerned stakeholders for tackling the problem and changing the social attitudes. She said that media has the obligation to report and unveil incidents like Kasur, but it also has to fulfill its corporate social responsibility for creating awareness for prevention of such incidents.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is Chairperson of National Assembly’s Special Committee on Child Abuse, was all praise for Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan assemblies for enacting flagship, holistic and comprehensive legislation for child protection in their respective provinces. Such legislation not only showed that the government was serious and committed to overcome this problem but it also inspired confidence among the people, she added. In Pakistan, she said in most cases good laws exist but problem lies in their effective implementation. The minister said that Zainab and Asma cases were highlighted by the media but countless such cases remained unreported.

She said that Zainab and Asma cases became eye-opener for the society and all the assemblies had started working on child protection laws. She said that a special committee on child protection had been constituted by the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq which would present its recommendations within 30 days after thorough consultations with all the stakeholders.The committee was examining the laws, legal frameworks and regulations for effecting improvement in them, she said. The minister said that prosecution area was the most important part as in many cases the parents had to run from pillar to post for getting the case registered.— APP