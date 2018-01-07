Collective approach must to tackle water scarcity: Minister

Salim Ahmed

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah Saturday said that water scarcity would become serious issue in time ahead and the need of the hour is to adopt collective approach to tackle this issue.

While speaking at a sitting organised by the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) at a local hotel, Javed said that countrymen need to adopt national approach on issues of national interest.He said the Kalabagh Dam must have been constructed before the Tarbela Dam.

“There are studies that the country would become desert if Kalabagh Dam is not constructed and South Punjab, Sindh and Noushera would be the worst effectees, if this dam is not constructed.”