Collection on multiple E-Challans starts

Salim Ahmed

In a bid to collect due payments on multiple E-Challans, and address indifferent defaulters cum traffic rules violators, PSCA has beefed up its crackdown on non-starters by providing real-time data of blacklisted vehicles to the ground teams comprising Police Response Unit, Dolphin Squad and City Traffic Police Lahore. When such vehicle comes in contact with the ground team already tipped or is spotted through PSCA cams – officials detain the vehicle and advise owner to make immediate payments collectible in lieu of pending E-Challans, in BoP branches, to render release of the vehicle possible.

So far, in its first strike, PSCA has intercepted 20 black listed vehicles in pursuit of 200 plus unpaid challans recovering an amount of rupees 150,000 in national exchequer. The vehicle detained were of the makes Suzuki, Honda, Toyota and also included Auto Ricksha, commercial vans and motorbikes.

