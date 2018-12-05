Collaborative excellence among academicians, professionals stressed

Staff Reporter

There is need to promote collaborative excellence among academicians, policymakers and professionals to suggest innovative ideas on sustainable development in the emerging fields of social sciences and humanities.

This was stressed by speakers while addressing an international conference here on Wednesday. The event titled ‘New Trends in Social Sciences and Humanities in the Contemporary World with Reference to World Peace Order’ was organized by the Department of Arts and Social Science, University of Karachi. Consular General of the Federal Republic of Germany Ingolf Vogel was chief guest on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Ajmal Khan presided over the session while formerPunjab chief minister and Professor Emeritus Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi delivered the keynote address.

The aim of the conference was to provide an opportunity for the academicians, professionals, social scientists and students to have an intensified exchange and discussion on innovative ideas on sustainable development in the fields of social sciences and humanities.

Research papers from all over the world encompassing conceptual analysis, design implementation and performance evaluation on the themes including challenges faced by social sciences and humanities in developing countries, emerging trends in social sciences and sustainable systems for development, propaganda in war and peace, role of gender in peace and conflict management, redefining the role of education in contemporary world, role of social justice in peace building process and communication, innovation and development were presented at the conference.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers threw light on the fundamental role that the social sciences and humanities play in the new global community. “The social sciences reveal patterns in our lives as individuals, groups and the society at large, and address questions of critical importance in times of global change and conflict,” they said. “In a changing world, our role is also changing.

The political climate is changing, nationally and internationally. Now our aim is to help resolve the global problems,” they said, adding that attempts to confront the complex social and political issues facing today’s world will require support from research and education in the social sciences and humanities disciplines. “Developing the understanding necessary to address or mitigate just some of the issues facing the world today could have a greater economic impact and do much more to improve human well-being than any new technological breakthrough,” they opined.

The speakers underscored the need to understand, interpret and respect commonalities and differences in order to make this world a peaceful place worth living. “Increased interconnectedness brings increased cultural, social, and economic tensions and a peaceful and sustainable future based on successful economic and societal development requires an awareness of different perspectives and an understanding of diverse cultures, histories and social institutions,” they said, adding that mutual understanding can foster the environment necessary for a peaceful and stable world order in which economic and societal progress is possible.

The conference provided an opportunity to the participants to discuss the latest research and share their presentations with an international audience in an environment that enabled network establishment and helped engage and build relationships with academics and researchers.

