Collaboration between universities in Punjab and USAID stressed

Salim Ahmed

The vice-chancellors and rectors from 11 leading public and private sector universities in Punjab Tuesday participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The discussion focused on USAID’s Higher Education Solutions Network (HESN), and was held at the PHEC office in Arfa Karim Software Technology Park. Chairperson PHEC, Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin chaired the session, while USAID was represented by Provincial Director, Lea Swanson, and Deputy Director Innovation & Partnership Unit, Kanwal Bokharey.

The following universities were represented at the roundtable: Government College University Faisalabad, Government College University Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore, Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and IT RYK, Lahore College for Women University, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Central Punjab, University of Education, University of Management and Technology, University of the Punjab, and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. Participants learned about the USAID HESN program, a partnership between USAID and seven top U.S. universities, designed to channel the ingenuity of university students, researchers, and faculty towards global development.

HESN has supported Development Labs at these U.S. universities to engage students, researchers and faculty in innovating scientific and technological approaches to the world’s most challenging development problems. “Through this program we hope to build partnerships with local universities to identify solutions to development challenges faced by Punjab that are efficient, cost-effective, accessible, and sustainable,” said Ms. Swanson.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin, Chairperson PHEC, emphasized the importance of research on development issues in order to address the challenges faced by the province. He added, “I hope that collaborations between universities in Punjab and the USAID would be further explored as a result of this roundtable.”

The vice-chancellors and rectors present at the roundtable shared ideas of how their institutions can collaborate through HESN and suggested new areas that can be explored via this program. USAID expressed interest in receiving demand driven proposals on key priority areas identified by respective universities in Punjab for further collaboration on global development through the HESN program.