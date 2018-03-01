Collaboration stressed to ensure demand-driven skills training

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Demand-driven skills training is only possible through active involvement and close collaboration between public and private sectors.

Punjab Planning and Development Board Member Agha Waqar stated this at the annual meeting of Punjab Skills Advisory Forum, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. The meeting was organised by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of Industries, Commerce and Investment acting as a secretariat for the Skills Advisory Forum (PSAF) in Punjab.

The establishment of forum is supported by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVTA) sector support programme, which is funded by the European Union, Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy. Its programmes are implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) as well as provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and private sector organisations.

A dedicated website has also been developed by the forum secretariat with the support of TVET Sector Support Programme, to be utilised as a tool for sharing information with a greater audience.

The technical experts from various technical agencies and donor bodies agreed on the significance of collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors.

Experts from P&D Board GoP, European Union (EU), World Bank, Louis Berger and DFID, said that the private sector could seek potential reforms in terms of curriculum, assessment, on-the-job training as well as job placement.

The speakers opined that only collaborative efforts could bridge the gap and provide required efficient manpower to the industry as per their needs.

Office-bearers and senior representatives of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Pakistan Vocational Training Council, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, Pakistan Board of Technical Education, Trade Testing Board and Associations of Footwear, Automotive and other organizations participated in the forum.