Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday stressed the need to create collaboration between academia and the market according to their social needs. The Governor remarked in a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Mir Chaakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) Prof. Dr Qadir Bakhsh Baloch who called on him here. Both sides discussed the university’s performance, teaching methods, modern skills and future.

“We have to introduce Livestock Management and Animal Husbandry and Engineering and Technology departments at Mir Chaakar Khan University, Sibi,” he stated. While lauding the performance of the private sector universities, he said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important in increasing the number of skilled people in the province.—INP