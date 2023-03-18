Islamabad United’s Colin Munro has become the latest player to be charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for violating the Pakistan Super League’s code of conduct.

The New Zealander was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 breach as a result.

Munro was found to have violated article 2.2 which deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. The 36-year-old smacked the stumps with his bat after being dismissed by Salman Irshad during United’s Eliminator 1 against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz, according to a PCB statement.

Munro pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama which resulted in no formal hearing for the incident.

Colin Munro is not the only player this PSL season to have come under scrutiny by the PCB. The governing body has acted with just authority with celerity this season to curb any incidents of miss repute.

Shadab Khan, Tim David, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Shan Masood have all been fined this season for various breaches of the code of conduct.