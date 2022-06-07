New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of their test series against England after picking up a heel injury during the first test.

The news was announced by the team said on Monday.

According to an official announcement, his scans revealed a tear to the plantar fascia, with coach Gary Stead confirming that the 35-year-old would need 10 to 12 weeks to recover.

The all-rounder will be replaced by fellow all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who was with the squad for the opening test as cover for Henry Nicholls.

Colin De Grandhomme only managed to bowl 3.5 overs in England’s second innings due to the heel issue, pulling up during his delivery stride before the final ball and leaving the field immediately.

In his absence, New Zealand crashed to a five-wicket loss at Lord’s on Sunday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.

His test was a mixed bag, contributing a valuable 42 in the first innings with the bat before helping fold England cheaply with the ball.

In the second innings, he was run-out for a duck and bowled Ben Stokes off a no-ball before the England captain took the game away from the Kiwis.

“It’s a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series,” Stead said in a statement. “He’s a massive part of our test side and we’ll certainly miss him.”

“It’s great to be able to call on someone like Michael who’s been with the squad for the past month and is match ready,” Stead added

The second of the three-match test series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday.