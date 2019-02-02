Cold,dry weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night. According to synoptic situations continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.However, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following rainfall were recorded in millimeters (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Mangla 22, Narowal 20, Jhelum 14, Murree.—APP

