Cold weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Met office Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country while light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The Bahawalpur Met Office Tuesday forecast a cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 30 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 15 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were as follow: Skardu -06°C, Gupis and Astore -01°C,Islamabad 07 C, Quetta 04 C, Peshawar 10 C, Chitral 03 C,Murree 05 C.—APP

