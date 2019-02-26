Cold weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Met office on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country while thunderstorm rain with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situations a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain with snow over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfalls recorded during this time span remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 10mm, Dir 02mm, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Lower Dir 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01mm, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur) 01mm, whereas snowfall remained Malamjabba 02 inch and Skardu, Bagrote Trace. Minimum temperatures recorded on Monday remained Kalam -10°C, Skardu -07°C, Astore -06°C.—APP

