Cold weather likely to intensify as new cloud system approaches

Cold Weather Likely To Intensify As New Cloud System Approaches
LAHORE – A good news for the cold weather enthusiasts as most areas would soon be covered by clouds, increasing the intensity of the chilly conditions.

The Meteorological Department said that a cloud system from the west is set to enter Pakistan and will remain in the country until January 20, further intensifying the cold wave.

In most districts of Punjab, a mix of sunshine and clouds will persist while the incoming cloud system is expected to bring light rain to the Rawalpindi division.

Similarly, Lahore will experience cloudy weather, though the chances of rain remain low. The minimum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded at 6°C, and maximum temperature is likely to reach 17°C.

On the other hand, upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy snowfall in mountainous areas starting from January 18, with the weather system expected to continue until January 21.

The PDMA said that the intermittent rain and snowfall are expected in various districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak and Kohat.

Web Desk Staff

