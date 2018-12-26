Cold wave grips upper parts of country

Islamabad

Cold wave has gripped most parts of the country with the minimum temperature remaining at zero centigrade for the second consecutive day in Islamabad and Skardu being the coldest place with -12 C on Wednesday. The Met Office has forecast very cold weather for northern parts of the country with frosty morning on Thursday while dense to shallow foggy conditions are also likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning and night hours.

It said continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days adding further chill. During the past 24 hours, weather remained very cold in northern areas, and cold and dry in other parts of the country. Dense foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were: Skardu -12C, Astore -8C, Kalat and Gupis -7C, Kalam and Gilgit -6C, Rawalakot -5C, Quetta, Dir and Hunza -4C, Murree, Malamjabba and Bagrote -3C, Chillas, Drosh, Kakul, Risalpur and Balakot -2C, Lower Dir, Mirkhani, Kamra, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, Garidupatta and Dalbandin -1C, Muzaffarabad and Islamabad 0C, Peshawar 1C, Chitral and Faisalabad 2C, Lahore and Sargodha 3C, D I Khan 4C, Sukkur 5C, Multan 6C, Hyderabad 10C, and Karachi 11 C.—APP

