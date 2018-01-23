‘Cold War’ mentality for US to play up ‘Chinese threat’

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it was “Cold War” mentality for the United States to play up the so-called “Chinese military threat”.

The synopsis of the 2018 National Defense Strategy released by the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday was full of unreal assertions of “zero-sum” games and confrontations, Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson of the MND, said here.

“China has steadfastly taken the path of peaceful development and followed defensive national defense policies,” Ren said, adding that China does not seek military expansion or sphere of influence and has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a guardian of international order.

“In recent years, the Chinese military has actively shouldered international responsibilities and obligations and provided products of international public security. Its efforts and contribution are widely recognized and applauded by the international society,” he said.

Ren also said it is within China’s sovereign rights to carry out peaceful construction activities and deploy necessary defense facilities on islands and reefs of the South China Sea.

“However, it seems that certain countries do not want to see peace and stability in the South China Sea region and insists on intensifying their own military deployment and presence there,” he said. “They are the backstage manipulator for militarizing the region.”

Ren urged the U.S. to view China’s national defense and military building with objectivity and works with the Chinese side to turn into reality the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries in an effort to improve bilateral relations.