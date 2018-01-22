Cold stoves

In Mehran Depot, Model Colony, the residents have been going through low gas pressure for a couple of weeks. With the prevailing load-shedding and water crises, the poor gas supply has alienated us from the rest of city.

Despite sending several complaints and letters the issue is still pending and the concerned departments seem miserable to solve it. The authorities are requested to look into this matter seriously. It would be for the benefit for all of us if this matter is solved as soon as possible.

ARSALAN MALICK

Karachi

