Cold, fogy weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country however fog is likely to develop over few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather with chances of smog for the city during next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 15 and 02 degree Centigrade in the city.

The Met Office has also forecast dry and cold weather with chances of smog for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature recorded on Friday wer Astore -07°C, Kalam, Skardu, Gupis -06°C, Quetta, Ziarat -05°C, Kalat, Dir, Malam Jabba-04°C, Chitral, Bagrote -03°C, Gilgit, Drosh, Parachinar, Rawalakot -02°C, Murree 01°C, Peshawar, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad 03°C, Faisaabad 05°C, Lahore, Multan 07°C and Hyderbad, Karachi 14°C.—APP