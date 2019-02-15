Cold, dry weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

The met office Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situations, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday morning.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Multan, DG Khan divisions.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters as; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 57, lower 17), Mirkhani 53, Kalam 31, Chitral 25, Parachinar 23, Drosh 20, Malamjabba 17, Balakot 16, Pattan 14, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Basham 13, Cherat 12, Risalpur 10, Peshawar (A/P 05, City 03), Kohat, Warsak Dam 03, Bannu, Buner 02, D.I Khan, Mohmand Dam 01, Punjab: Lahore (A/P 30, City 22), Gujranwala 26, Sailkot (A/P 19, Cantt 16), Narowal 17, Gujrat, Hafizabad 16, Murree 15, M.B. Din 13, Kasur 12, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 12.—APP

