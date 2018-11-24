Cold, dry weather to prevail across country

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, very cold weather is expected in northern areas of the country during the period. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kohat divisions.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05 mm and Kohat 02 mm while the lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Kalam -02 C, Hunza and Gupis -01C. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.—APP

