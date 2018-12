Islamabad

Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures recorded in Skardu -06°C, Kalam -02°C, Gupis and Mirkhani -01°C, Islamabad 06 C, Quetta 00 C, Peshawar 07 C, Chitral 03 C and Murree 03 C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp