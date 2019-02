Islamabad

The met office has forecast on Friday cold and dry weather in Karachi and other parts of the country, while rain and thunderstorm in northern areas and Azad Kashmir with snowfall over hills.

The continental air will prevail in most parts of the country today, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its prediction on weather.

Foggy conditions re-emerge at highways in Lahore, Manga Mandi, Patoki, Renala Khord, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal.—INP

