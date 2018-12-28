Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central /southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central/southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar division during morning/night hours, the PMD stated in latest media advisory. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature of 22 and 07 degree Centigrade were forecast for next 24 hours. The Met Office has also forecast dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Heavy fog in the city and its surrounding areas led to various traffic accidents early Thursday morning.—APP

