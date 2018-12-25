Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Cold and dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country on Christmas, while frost is also expected in upper parts during the morning hours. According to met office, shallow to dense foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning and night hours of Tuesday.

Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country during past 24 hours. Dense foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours.

Following minimum temperatures were recorded during the last 24 hours: Skardu -10° centigrade C, Kalam -7°C, Astore -6 C, Gupis -6° C, Gilgit -5 C, Kalat -5°C, Rawalakot -05°C, Hunza -4 C, Quetta -4°C, Chitral -3 C, Dir -3 C, Malamjabba -3 C, Bagrote -3 C, Drosh -3°C, Lower Dir -2 C, Mirkhan -2 C, Risalpur -2 C, Parachinar -2 C, Chillas -2°C, Kakul -1 C, Murree -1 C, Bunji -1 C, Saidu Sharif -1 C, and Kamra -1°C, Islamabad 1 C, Muzaffarabad 1C, Peshawar 1 C, Sargodha 1 C, Lahore 2 C, Faisalabad 4C, Multan 5 C, Sukkur 6 C, Hyderabad 11 C, and Karachi 12 C.—APP

